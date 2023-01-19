Home » BUZZ » This Man Got Phone Number from His 'Dream Girl' at Bar But He's Trying to Decode it. Here's Why

This Man Got Phone Number from His 'Dream Girl' at Bar But He's Trying to Decode it. Here's Why

Hal shared two images along with the tweet. One is a screenshot of a conversation with his cousin where they both can be seen talking about the 'soulmate' that he met at the bar.

This Man Got Phone Number from His 'Dream Girl' at Bar But He's Trying to Decode it. (Image: Canva)

Being in your early 20s can be confusing. It is a complicated age especially when it comes to dating. Elaborating on the same, a Twitter user who goes by the name Henpecked Hal shared about his 22-year-old cousin who met his “dream girl" at a bar. What followed next is even more interesting. Hal shared two images along with the tweet. One is a screenshot of a conversation with his cousin where they both can be seen talking about the “soulmate" that he met at the bar.

Further, Hal can be seen asking if he got her number. To which, the 22-year-old replies, “almost," and shares the image of a tissue paper with half of her number written on it.

In the next image, the cousin can be seen matching all probable numbers just to make the right combination in order to decode her entire contact number. “My 22 year old cousin met his dream girl at a bar and it’s going pretty well," read the caption.

Here is the tweet:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with tons of responses. In another tweet, Hal mentioned, “For the people saying she’s arrogant, high maintenance or whatever: these kids talked for an hour about a shared interest in true crime, mysteries, etc. My cousin bragged that he always solves the case before the show ends (editor’s note: not this time). I think she’s awesome."

Here are a few responses:

There were many who made their own guesses too.

