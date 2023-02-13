‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is a contemporary classic and though its portrayal of a dissociative personality disorder does more harm than good, the film made Manjulika (played by Vidya Balan) a prominent figure in contemporary culture. The film set up a tight climax and kept viewers guessing till the very last moment for the plot twist and when you the twist (in the figure of Manjulika) does arrive, Vidya Balan hits it out of the park and keeps you on the edge of your seat still.

A Twitter user shared a little anecdote that shows that the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ climax continues to hold viewers. In a photo taken at a bar, a man was seen frozen to the spot long after paying his bill, just watching the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ as Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti (played by Vikram Gokhale) fake-exorcizes Manjulika.

Such is the impact of Manjulika that brands are still using her to sell products. A woman dressed as Manjulika on a Delhi metro left people in a tizzy recently. Many criticised the woman for apparently causing nuisance to passengers on the metro. Well, it turned out that she isn’t a content creator who had this bizarre idea to get views.

The whole thing wasn’t a random prank but an advertisement for boAT! In fact, Manjulika wasn’t the only one to appear on a Delhi metro. There were also viral videos of people dressed as characters from Netflix’s Squid Game and Money Heist on a metro. For better or for worse, they too were part of the boAT-Netflix collaboration.

