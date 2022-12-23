This Man Learnt Snake-catching Through Youtube And is a Pro Now

From making chai to making babies, everything is found on Youtube. There are many people across the globe who have upped their skill, made a living by learning many such surprising factors through social media. In a similar instance, here is a 35 year old man who learnt how to catch snakes via Youtube.

Amar Badiger, a daily wage worker from Kesaratagi village of Kalburagi was always interested in snakes. But he did not have the necessary skill set for this dangerous game. Few years ago, he checked on youtube for training videos and found a few of them. After watching several videos extensively, he successfully caught snakes.

Initially, he attempted only smaller and non-venomous ones like green snake, rat snake etc. After a couple of weeks, when he grew confident of himself, he started catching poisonous ones like cobra, kind cobra, viper etc.

Amar majorly uses empty plastic water bottles to keep the caught snakes. “I have studied until 4th class. I always loved to watch snake charmers in village fairs. I loved these animals. So once I got hold of catching them, I learnt more about them. This is now my favourite job, hobby and passion all combined into one" says Amar Badiger.

Villagers in the surrounding areas of Kalburagi know him. Whenever they spot a snake in their houses or backyard, they ring to Amar. He then goes to the house and rescues the snake. After collecting the creature, he sets them free in nearby forest area. When not catching snakes he continues his work as a labourer.

Disclaimer: Anyone attempting snake catching after watching youtube videos is not encouraged.

