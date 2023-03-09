No party or celebration is complete without dance. City folks may stick to proper steps, but it’s the dance at rural weddings that often goes a notch higher for its unfiltered moves. Leaving behind the Naagin dance, here comes a new sensation, which can be termed the Peacock dance style. A new viral video showcases a man performing this bizarre dance move that left the viewers in splits. The video has been making rounds due to its never-seen-before dance style, which has amazed the audiences.

Advertisement

The clip went viral in no time. Social media users had various hilarious reactions to this. They also commented with laughing emojis in the comments. One user wrote, “Waah waah kya dance h sara mind hi ghum gya hai (Wow what a dance, my head is spinning)." Another one commented, “Mujhe lgta h bhai anda dekh ke manega (I think brother will only agree after laying the eggs)." One user got irritated with this video and wrote, “I am deleting Instagram."

The clip has received over 7.5 million views so far. “Yeh hai mentos zindagi (This is mentos life)," the caption read.

Advertisement

One such hilarious clip went viral recently. The video showed a bride dancing hilariously to the popular Bhojpuri song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola, with her groom standing by her side and encouraging her. The clip features the bride and groom in a room, with the bride starting to dance as soon as the song starts playing. The groom joins in shortly after, making her feel at ease. The video also shows the presence of other family members.

The clip was shared on Instagram a few days ago by a user and has since taken the internet by storm.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here