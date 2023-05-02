This Michelin Star Restaurant Plans To Serve Dish With Fish Semen

The bizarre food trend is gaining popularity and how. From ice cream pakora to momo patties, the list is never-ending. Adding to the list of bizarre combinations is a dish that is prepared with fish semen. Wait, there is more. A Michelin-star restaurant is all set to introduce this fish semen-based dish to their menu and the head chef is convinced that people will love it.

Spanish chef David Munoz has three Michelin stars, and he will soon be adding the quirky fish semen concoction to the menu at his restaurant Driver XO in Madrid. The 43-year-old got his inspiration from tasting Shirako, a white paste made from fish semen made by Japanese chef Hiro Sato and now he wants his diners to taste the same.

David posted about it on Instagram and captioned it, “Roasted Fugu Shirako Ro!! Indescriptible, it blew my mind enormously!" He called the dish “indescribable" in taste. While the chef might be excited to introduce the dish to his customers, people aren’t convinced it was a great idea, reported Daily Mail.

A user wrote, “Just thinking [about shirako] gives me a stomachache, and I eat everything."

Another user commented, “This is animal abuse! How do they get it? Is it worth it?"

Shirako has a creamy texture, similar to custard and is mainly taken from pufferfish, monkfish and cod. The semen is extracted from fish in small sacs which are white or light pink in colour. They are then served either raw or after being grilled or fried.

While many said that it was a bad idea to include the dish in the menu, there were others who supported David and wrote, “I don’t understand, so much mental nonsense in the head when roe, female fish eggs, has been eaten for centuries Surely more mellow and much more intense flavour, I hope to try it one day. As I already did with other delicacies that, around here, are not very used to."

