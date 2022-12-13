This Model-Like Country Girl Has 1.6 MN Followers On TikTok; Know Her Secret To Success

Social media allows you to explore your talents and display them in the public forum. Many small-time artists drop their videos on platforms like Facebook or Instagram, about the activity they are skilled at. Even an act as simple as mimicking somebody gains the attention of users, making the creator famous and their videos viral. One such woman named Nikki Neisler has garnered more than 1.6 million followers on Tik Tok, just by sharing her day-to-day activities in a farm field.

Nikki, who previously worked as a farmer in California’s San Diego, recently took to the short-form video-sharing application to answer some burning questions from curious social media users about her life as a country girl. Nikki, who appears to be a model at first glance, sports long blonde hair and a perfect, toned figure. The Internet has expressed disbelief at her being a female farmer because of Nikki’s model-like appearance.

Nikki is also a master of sarcasm, giving hilarious responses to the users. In one of her video clips, when one user questioned her whether she genuinely works at a farm, the country girl quipped, “I just fake it for TikTok." When another enquired whether she drives a tractor regularly, Nikki replied, “No I only use auto steer."

In the video, she also shared that her choice of outfits, which consists of crop tops, jeans and skimpily-clad clothes, becomes a topic of discussion among Internet users who fail to picture a country girl wearing modern attire. “I change for the vid(eo)," came Nikki’s sarcastic answer.

Nikki, in an earlier video, has already declared that she does like to wear normal shirts while working in the fields and hence she dons crop tops and jeans. The only complaint she has is the “farmer’s tan," which she got by staying out in the sun for too long.

According to a report by The US Sun, Nikki has currently left her country life to pursue her career in the field of marketing. Besides being fond of country-style music, the country girl at heart also loves to hear western music.

