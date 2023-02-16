It won’t be wrong to say that Bollywood’s Hero No. 1 Govinda’s peppy tracks never fail to pull people onto the dance floor. From elated music, and quirky lyrics to eccentric moves, Govinda’s 90s tracks remain at the top of every party playlist. In addition, the internet is flooded with innumerable recreational and reprising videos of his songs. Adding to the list, the internet has brought forth a video of a boy dancing to Govinda’s much-loved number Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the 1987 film Khudgarz. Well, his moves and cool expressions are not the only reason why the video has set the internet ablaze. While performing at a wedding ceremony, the boy tripped and his mother’s special gesture is winning hearts on the internet. Chances are really high that the video will make you smile ear to ear.

The clip came to light after the boy’s mother Nunkwin shared it on her Instagram account, with the caption, “Mom and son" and ended it with a fire emoticon. The now-viral video opens by showing a young boy, decked in traditional dhoti and kurta, geared up to set the stage on fire. As soon as the song begins, the boy starts with his performance. However, just a few seconds into his performance, the boy trips and tumbles on the ground. Witnessing the same, his mother was quick to come and help him get up. Not only Nunkwin helped him stand up but also brought back his confidence by joining him in his performance, from where he left off.

Needless to say, the video is making rounds on the internet. Several users have taken to the comments section and lauded the confidence of the duo. One of the users said, “Full of confidence." Another commented, “Outstanding." So far the video has been viewed more than two million times and has garnered over 241 thousand likes.

It must be noted that Aap Ke Aa Jane Se is one of the evergreen tracks, featuring Govinda and Neelam Kothari Soni. More than three decades after the release of the track, it started doing rounds in 2018 once again after Sanjeev Srivastava, popularly known as the dancing uncle performed brilliantly on the track at a wedding.

Dancing Uncle’s video set the internet on fire after he phenomenally performed the hook steps of Govinda.

