This Mother-Son Reunion Will Make You Go Aww

They say “there is nothing stronger than the love between a mom and son." Be it a problem at work or smallest of things, our darling moms come to our rescue. Now, a video of this amazing bond has surfaced on the Internet. It is about a man from Kerala, who finally met his mother after five years and took her on an international trip. Rojan Parambil, a resident of Kerala who had spent five years in Switzerland, returned to his homeland and was profoundly saddened by the sight of his mother’s advancing age and diminishing vitality.

In the video, Rojan is seen carrying his elderly mother on his shoulders, gently seating her in a car. Another woman can be seen offering her a cup of tea, which she happily sips. It is evident that the mother thoroughly enjoyed the excursion. “Years ago, I had taken Ammachi to Switzerland and showed her around Europe. She was delighted to see the new places. But I could only go to India almost 5 years after that because of Covid. It broke my heart to see Ammachi. She looked much older- more white hair than ever, and weaker. She couldn’t stand or walk properly. She told me that she hadn’t even gone to church for years! I decided to take her out. I work at an old age home in Switzerland."

Rojan concluded by saying, “They were all worried for Ammachi but still happy to see her up and about. I had also once taken her to witness the ‘Neelakurinji’ bloom. She was tired and sick after the journey but was elated to have finally witnessed what she had always wished for," as per the caption.

The video was a hit on social media. A user wrote, “The mother is blessed and the son is an Angel."

Another added, “Mum’s are irreplaceable. Every moment you have with them should be cherished. Only memories will remain later. I think it was wonderful you took her around."

Some couldn’t “control their tears seeing this."