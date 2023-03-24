If it’s true that “we eat first with our eyes", then you would want to keep them shut for this meal. Why, you may ask? While you must have come across videos of moving meat on the Internet time and again, this bizarre video shows a plate of ‘moving’ pasta being served in a restaurant. The noodles appear to have taken on a life of its own.

Probably that is exactly why the Internet lost its appetite when they came across this video, as per Ladbible. The Internet claimed that they will never be able to see pasta the same way again. The eccentric video came to light after it was shared by a TikToker Emma Mirte, who hilariously wrote the supers that read, “POV: Eating pasta in Italy and it starts moving."

Taking to the caption, Emma asked her followers, “Can someone tell me what this is?" Now we all know that even after being cut off from the body, octopuses’ tentacles move because each of its arms has its own control system. And the reason raw meat jumps back to life after salt is thrown on it is due to a chemical reaction causing the muscles to spasm. Although it is nothing less than a scene straight out of a horror movie, the real reason why the pasta is moving is to be blamed on the ingredient sprinkled on it.

Advertisement

Anyone who like Japanese cuisine would know that those moving crumbs are katsuobushi, aka bonito flakes. The paper-thin shavings are basically the simmered, smoked and fermented skipjack tuna. Its job is to add great umami flavour to any dish. In this video’s case, the chef added katsuobushi to some fresh pasta that created enough heat to make it appear like the flakes are dancing. The person, who is encountering it for the first time, can surely be a little shocked by it.

This is not the first bizarre food video that has taken the Internet by storm or left users disgusted. Earlier, social media users were truly shocked to the core to witness someone making ice cream Maggie. The vendor was seen experimenting with the dish by putting and crushing two ice cream cones in oil and adding noodles to it. If you think that the outcome was sweet then you must know that it was all things sweet and spicy after the vendor added red chilli sauce atop it before serving it to the customer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Would you ever try these bizarre food options?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here