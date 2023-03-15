Groundbreaking scientific research is making the headlines every day. In one such significant breakthrough, researchers from the University of Rochester have created a superconducting material. The researchers claim to have made the material from hydrogen, nitrogen, and lutetium that becomes superconductive at a temperature of just 69 degrees Fahrenheit and a pressure of 1 gigapascal. Scientists have pursued this breakthrough in condensed matter physics for over a century.

Superconducting materials have two key properties: they have zero electrical resistance, and magnetic fields can pass through them. Researchers claim that this discovery could be a real revolution in technology. It could pave the way for high-speed trains that could transfer people from one corner of the country to the other with no power, it could also completely change the way electric cars work and could offer more affordable medical imaging techniques.

“With this material, the dawn of ambient superconductivity and applied technologies has arrived," said Ranga Dias, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and of physics.

Advertisement

The researchers created a nitrogen-doped lutetium hydride (NDLH) that exhibits superconductivity at 69 degrees Fahrenheit and 10 kilobars (145,000 pounds per square inch, or psi) of pressure. The team went to great lengths to document their research and head off criticism. This included collecting data outside the lab in front of an audience of scientists to validate their findings. In a collective effort, the team’s graduate students were involved in conducting the experiments.

Ranga Dias confirmed that the earlier paper was re-submitted to Nature. This time it had new data that backs up the original research. The fresh data was collected outside of the lab at the Argonne and Brookhaven National Laboratories. A comparable approach was taken with the new paper.

The team created a mixture of 99 per cent hydrogen and one per cent nitrogen. They then placed it into a reaction chamber with pure lutetium. The material was allowed to react for two to three days at a temperature of 392 degrees Fahrenheit. The outcome was a compound of lutetium, nitrogen, and hydrogen that had a bright bluish colour. When compressed in a diamond anvil cell, the compound transformed. It visually changed from blue to pink when it entered superconductivity, and finally to a bright red, non-superconducting metallic state.

Advertisement

The pressure required for superconductivity was 145,000 psi. It is important to note that this was almost two orders of magnitude lower than the previous lowest pressure created by Dias’s lab.

One of the exciting possibilities of this discovery is the potential to train machine-learning algorithms with the data accumulated to predict other possible superconducting materials. Co-author Keith Lawlor has already started developing algorithms and making calculations using supercomputing resources available through the University of Rochester’s Center for Integrated Research Computing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here