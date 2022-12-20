This Newspaper Clipping of Cartoon Network's OG Shows Will Take You Back to 2000s

Remember the days when we used to rush back home after school in a hurry to not miss out on our favourite shows that’d telecast on Cartoon Network? Or the days when we missed school due to rain and would enjoy watching cartoons early in the morning? Every 90’s kid would relate to this. Gone are the days when watching shows on Cartoon Network used to be on the to-do lists of each of us. However, a Twitter user brought back the memories by sharing the schedule of animated shows that’d feature on Cartoon Network.

In the newspaper clipping shared by a user, Priyanka Thirumurthy, one could see the schedule of cartoons that’d telecast on Cartoon Network beginning from 5 a.m. The timings and duration of each show were clearly stated in the newspaper. From “The New Scooby-Doo Movies", “The Powerpuff Girls" to “The Popeye Show", the long list specified everything! It truly takes us back to the 2000s when newspapers would print channel schedules to update the readers about when and where to watch their favourite shows.

“This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia" read the caption of the post depicting the old newspaper clipping.

Netizens turned nostalgic of the Twitter post as they kept sharing instances of their own childhood days and filled the comment section with everything from the ‘good old days’. “Before the 2000s CN used to finish at 9pm with popeye being the last show at 8.30, post which a TNT bomb would explode on screen to end cartoons for the night. Post 9pm it used to be black and white english songs/movies," commented a user while another enthusiastic user said, “Oh man so many memories flashing back. Watching Batman at 9am before going to school and coming back around 4:30pm to watch the ending scenes of Swat-Kats followed by Centurions and Dexter’s Laboratory before heading for tuition at 5:30pm. Take me back".

“No Gen Z kid will ever understand the pleasure of waiting for that “Power Extreme" in the Centurions and the Jetsons opening theme…! Pure Nostalgia.." replied a social media user on the image that showed Cartoon Network’s OG shows.

Cartoon Network merged with Warner Bros recently in what they called a “strategic alignment". It led to fans thanking Cartoon Network on social media for giving them a memorable childhood with their beautiful stories and shows.

