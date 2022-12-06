This Old Video of Gorilla Dancing in a Pool Will Add a Broad Smile to Your Face

From Koko of sign language fame to the fierce-looking, yet extremely gentle-natured primate, Guy, gorillas have been adored by people all over the world. With the advent of the internet, the animal’s popularity has received a further impetus. People have become increasingly fond of these cheerful animals’ antics, videos of which can be found online rather easily. One such old video of a gorilla dancing while taking a bath has captured the hearts of netizens all across the world. People cannot stop appreciating the visuals!

In a throwback video posted by the Twitter page Fascinating, one can see a big gorilla grooving to the song “Maniac" (you know this one from the movie Flashdance) while bathing in a large blue tub. The animal, identified as Zola, a silverback gorilla, can be seen splashing around in the pool, twisting and twirling as he does so. The primate’s energy levels are through the roof!

The gorilla’s spectacular “dancing" has resulted in Zola going viral for at least the third time in the past few years. This time around, it has earned over 99,000 likes on Twitter. We think those are stellar ratings by any standards!

Netizens think so, too.

“This might genuinely be one of my favourite tweets of all time," one user wrote.

Another wrote, “I have never seen this video! It made my day."

Zola first went viral in 2017 when the same video made rounds online, garnering widespread praise for the big animal’s dance moves. This “breakdancing" video was reportedly taken by Dallas Zoo’s Primate Supervisor, Ashley Orr. Providing the gorilla with a big blue pool to play in is a part of “enrichment" activities for the primate. The Dallas Zoo’s “ZooTube" page mentioned that “enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviours. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favourite blue pool!"

Zola was even famous for his dance as a young primate back when he lived in Calgary Zoo!

