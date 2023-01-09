This Parody Video Of Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Is Viral

Social media is full of videos that show people engaging in weird activities. The audience finds these clips funny and entertaining and often keeps scrolling for hours in search of such videos. One such video of a man funnily playing cricket, mimicking the Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s playing style, has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was captioned, “Surya’s friend." It shows a man taking huge shots at every ball that he faces. The man can also be seen taking trick shots in different positions. The first two times he hits a six just like any other cricketer, thereafter he hits a huge shot with just one hand while sipping tea with the other. He then goes around the wickets and takes a shot. The final shot is the quirkiest one. He drops his bat and takes a wicket out of the stumps and hits the ball for a six with it.

The video is a parody of Suryakumar’s batting style, as he is known to take such huge shots in matches with utmost ease. The clip has gone viral on Twitter. Posted on January 7, people loved the video and showered it with praise in the comment section.

A user wrote, “The last one with the stump is an epic shot." Some even called him Suryakumar’s batting coach.

The tweet was posted to celebrate Suryakumar’s 112-not-out innings against Sri Lanka in a T20 match. The BCCI also posted a video of the cricketers to celebrate this win. The clip was captioned, “Raw emotions. A Suryakumar fandom frenzy. A special reply to an Instagram story. Unparalleled love for SKY from his fans as he signs off from Rajkot."

The video showed Suryakumar’s fans showing love to him and the player’s reaction to Virat mentioning his innings in an Instagram story.

