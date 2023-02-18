In a world obsessed with perfection, Aaditya Iyer was all that people could talk about. Dubbed the “Perfect Man", he was immensely loved on Instagram. So much so that he gained over 10,000 followers in just 10 days since joining. Anyone who has tried to beat the algorithm knows that is quite a feat. How could he have not gotten so popular? He had the perfect pictures and even better captions to go along with them and if that was not enough, even his bio could put a smile on anyone’s face. Yet, the “Perfect Man" also gave people the perfect plot twist when he revealed his real identity. In the latest clip shared on his Instagram, Aaditya Iyer revealed that he is not a real person. His initial stands for what he is: an AI.

The clip showed how Aaditya Iyer came into being. It was all thanks to the most popular AI tool gaining traction on social media, like ChatGPT and Midjourney. The caption along the clip read, “You’ve adored me with your love. You’ve showered me with your compliments. You’ve witnessed my perfect world. Now, it’s time you heard my confession." However, Aaditya is not some random person catfishing people on the Internet. It was actually a campaign from Bharat Matrimony letting the world know that perfection is not real.

Turns out many people on the internet were still under the spell of Aaditya Iyer. Despite the confession that he is not real, the comment section was filled with its praises. Some still seemed to want Aaditya to be their valentine. Others had some unique questions. An Instagram user wrote, “But why is it so hard for you to follow back?"

“How can this AI Bot be such a perfect-looking human being?" another comment read.

A few though seemed to have figured out that this perfect person might not have been real at all. A comment read, “I knew it the first time I saw your pic."

This Valentine’s campaign of Bharat Matrimony was made to drive home the message of how people are consumed with the idea of someone perfect existing out there. The campaign was created by Wondrlab, showcasing the importance of connecting with real people. The idea was to let the world know that it is this connection that is necessary when looking for real love.

