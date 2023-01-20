This Photo of Elephant Recognising Vet Who Treated Him a Decade Ago is All Heart

A heartwarming moment caught on camera shows a wild elephant recognizing the veterinary doctor who treated him almost 12 years ago. A photo of the rare incident was shared online by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, on Thursday via Twitter and the story has moved social media users online. In the picture, the veterinarian can be seen extending his hands toward the elephant, while the latter reciprocates the gesture by extending his trunk toward the man’s direction.

While sharing the friendly interaction, the IFS officer detailed how elephants are among those mammals who have strong memories. He wrote, “Elephants have one of the strongest memories. Here is one, recognizing the veterinarian who saved his life when he was about to die 12 years before." Take a look at the tweet here:

As soon as the story surfaced online, it created quite a buzz on the micro-blogging site by garnering over thirty thousand views and more than a thousand likes. Several animal lovers reacted to the tweet to appreciate the rare friendly encounter. A user wrote, “They understand the value of a relationship."

Another commented, “Animals are our best friends, no doubt."

One more called it, “So sweet!"

According to a previous report by Daily Mail, the elephant was identified to be 31-year-old Plai Thang, who reached out to touch Doctor Pattarapol Maneeon. The reunion was reportedly unexpected which happened when the veterinarian was patrolling the woodland in Rayong, eastern Thailand. It was back in 2009 when the animal was found fatally sick with a parasitic condition namely, trypanosomiasis, which is a type of sleeping sickness.

The elephant reportedly had loss of appetite, fever, and swellings on his stomach, neck, and face, when the doctor treated him. For providing appropriate care he was taken to the Forest Industry Organisation’s territory in Lampang province, where he was treated by the staff of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. After undergoing treatment for several months, the animal was released back into the wild. Post which, his existence remained unknown until 2021 when the vet claimed to have recognised Plai Thang.

