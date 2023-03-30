Children have a special relationship with their mothers. But a grief-stricken son took it too far when it was discovered that he had dug up his mother’s body from her grave and kept it on his sofa for 13 years. The man is now facing jail time.

Police found the woman’s mummified remains inside the home of Marian L, a resident of Radlin, Poland after his estranged brother-in-law worried about his health. The 76-year-old man’s house was then searched and that is when the mother’s remains were found on his couch on top of a pile of old newspapers dating from 2009. Mirror UK reported that the woman had died more than 13 years ago and was buried.

Malgorzata Koniarska, a spokesperson of the local police in Radlin, revealed that they received a report “in connection with the disclosure of the body from a family member" of Marian who is the owner of the apartment where the body was found.

“The policemen went to Ul. Rogozina in Radlin. In the part of the house belonging to an elderly man, a mummified corpse was discovered," Konjarska further said. Joanna Smorczewska from the District Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that the DNA reports suggest that the remains are of a woman named Jadwiga L. who died in January 2010 and was buried on the 16th of the same month. Her grave was found to be empty. “It is likely that the man dug up the mother’s body immediately after its burial and then mummified it and the body has remained in this house since 2010," Joanna said.

Police believe that Marian L exhumed the body himself before transporting it back to his home where he used chemicals to preserve it. Marian’s home is just 300 meters from the cemetery where Jadwiga was buried. Despite being buried more than 13 years ago, the officials revealed her body to be in “perfect condition". Head of the District Prosecutor’s Office, Marcin Felsztyński said that all evidence pointed towards the man’s definitive use of chemicals to mummify and preserve the corpse. “The smell of mothballs was noticeable," Marcin said.

