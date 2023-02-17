Polyamory is a practice that is frowned upon by many cultures in the world and yet there is no dearth of people who practice it. It is quite mainstream in the West where moral policing is comparatively negligible to most Eastern cultures. We are today about to tell you about two polyamorous couples living under the same roof who have four children in total. However, it is not known which male among the two couples fathered two of the children. Yes, this is as weird as it can get but both couples are clueless as to who the father of the two kids is.

To keep things interesting in their relationships, couples Taya and Sean Hartless and Alysia and Tyler Rogers met three years ago through internet dating. The couple decided to move in together in the US state of Oregon after a year of spicing things up. According to the New York Post, each couple already had a child but chose to start a polyamorous family by having two more children.

The interesting fact is neither mum is sure whether Tyler or Sean is the biological father of the younger kids. 27-year-old Taya asserts that since the “quad" parents all four children as their own, this minor point is irrelevant.

“None of us had ever been polyamorous, but we just met and fell in love," she said. Since we all moved in together, we just share parenting duties for all of the kids; we are one big family. Many individuals don’t fully get polyamory and believe it to be abnormal or unhealthy in some way.

The four have a non-hierarchical relationship and do not interact with others outside of the family. They try to go on a quad date once a month, but they also go on one-on-one dates, and they share holidays and other occasions. Early in 2020, the families moved into a house, and they have been living together as a quad family ever since. The males alternate each night sleeping in one of the women’s bedrooms.

