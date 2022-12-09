This Professional Cuddle Therapist In Australia Charges People For Services; Know More

Love deprivation is something that many people face, irrespective of age but those residing in Gold Coast, Australia now have a cuddle therapist to give them the love that they need. If we had Munnabhai giving out Jaddu ke Jhappis to spread love, Gold Coast has 43-year-old Missy Robinson, a professional cuddler, hugging and cuddling those who are love deprived. However, unlike Munnabhai, she does charge for her services.

The 43-year-old visits her clients at their recommended places to hug them and help them de-stress and usually charges around Rs 8000 for a session. She even owns a cuddle sutra book, which speaks of 99 different kinds of embraces. Missy Robinson, despite her unconventional nature of work, says that she is not a sex worker and her services do not involve sexual intimacy.

Robinson told Daily Mail, “I am not a sex worker, and I have never had any clients seek anything like that with me. I require both male and female customers to sign an agreement before the healing can start. She says that her private parts are always covered and her clients are strictly prohibited to touch them. She also told Daily Mail that many of her male clients did get turned on during the cuddle sessions but all of them were gentlemanly enough to control their temptations.

Missy has previously been a fashion blogger and a publicist and has even served in the Australian Army. She got the idea for her present profession from a TV show where she saw professional cuddlers. She considers it a social service for people suffering from mental health issues and believes her sessions help people destress themselves.

Missy also has different packages. She has a one-hour session which would cost Rs 5340 while a two-hour session including a meal together costs Rs 16,000. For Rs 1,06,817, Robinson will cuddle up with a customer overnight, holding them in her arms as they drift off to sleep.

