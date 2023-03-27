Home » Buzz » This Rabbit Aka Store Assistant Is Too Cute For Words

This Rabbit Aka Store Assistant Is Too Cute For Words

The rabbit's role was not just limited to handing over the change to customers. The furry animal also helped the store owner with packages and receipts.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 16:22 IST

Delhi, India

The rabbit helping its owner at the store. (credits: Twitter/@cctv_idiots)
The rabbit helping its owner at the store. (credits: Twitter/@cctv_idiots)

The cuteness of a rabbit shopkeeper has stumped the internet. The pet rabbit stepped up to help its owner while handling customers at the store. The now-viral video opens by showing a winsome bunny sitting on the front counter of a shop. A woman shopkeeper, who is standing behind the counter, can be heard asking the customer to keep his hand near the rabbit. The next thing that happened not only wooed the customers but also countless internet users. In a bid to return the change to the customer, the woman first passed the currency note to the rabbit, who held it with its mouth before placing it into the customer’s hand.

But the duties of the bunny were not just limited to handing over the change notes to customers. The video showed the rabbit handing over the note, coin, receipt and even package to the customers.

The video was shared by a Twitter page called CCTV Idiots with the caption, “Assistant shopkeeper," and ended with a laughing emoticon.

RELATED NEWS

Originally, the video was shared by a Twitter page called The Pet Collective with the caption, “Employee of the Month/Year/Decade/Infinity!"

But it must be noted that this isn’t the first time the rabbit has impressed the internet with its helping attitude. About four months back, a Reddit user shared a video of the same rabbit showing its impressive tricks with the caption, “Rabbit enjoys helping out shop owner."

Rabbit enjoys helping out shop owner by in aww

Expectedly, witnessing the videos the users couldn’t help but express their emotions about the cute rabbit. Several users claimed that the rabbit deserve a raise for working so hard. One user wrote, “Loved this cutie….it’s marvellous to see his/her actions."

Another commented, “Rabbit deserves a raise."

A third user commented, “Just a random video of a Rabbit earning minimum wage."

In another similar video, a ‘furr-fect’ friendship between a bunny and cat caught the internet’s attention. In the video, the two animals are seen cuddling each other almost declaring that they cannot imagine their life without one another.

These two pals are surely going to give you some buddy goals.

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 15:34 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 16:22 IST
