This Reddit Thread Has Women Discussing if its a Bad Idea to Get Married in Early 20s

Our 20s are the most crucial years of our lives. Most important decisions that we take are during this period. Speaking of decisions, a lot of women get married in their early twenties. In our country, especially, there is a lot of pressure to find a perfect partner and then “settle down." For some, it turns out to be the right decision and for others, it turns out to be a regret. Now, a Reddit user started a thread on the same as he asked people, “Do you think marrying young is a bad idea (early 20’s)? and why?"

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral and garnered tons of answers. While many thought that it is a bad idea, there were people who supported this.

“Yes. The brain isn’t even fully developed yet. The part that influences the ability to make rational decisions doesn’t even fully develop until age 25 for most people. If you love each other at 21, and are convinced that you will still want to spend eternity together at 26, then why not just wait until 26 so you know for sure?" wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “I do. You change a lot between early 20s and 30. I married at 19. We grew into 2 very different people with no where near the same ambitions and goals. It killed us."

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, taking to Reddit, a person asked if it is right for his spouse to start working. In the post, he mentioned that he has been in a relationship with this girl for 6 years. Initially, she was very ambitious and passionate but her family wasn’t supportive of her and she gave in to them by choosing not to pursue things she wanted. “Since the last 2 years, I feel our expectations are mismatching. She has changed and is not ambitious and passionate about things as she was before. She has also become more conservative and traditional and wants to be a stay-at-home wife after marriage, our level of communication has also gone down the drain because at times we both feel that we don’t understand each other anymore," he mentioned.

Seeking advice from netizens, he mentioned how they both have told the parents about each other and right now he only has a few days to decide if he wants to get married or not.

