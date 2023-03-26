This Restaurant is Selling '100% Veg Butter Chicken' and Foodies on Twitter are Perplexed

It’s Navratri time and most people have to avoid their non-veg cravings and stick to vegetarian food. Amid all of this, Twitter user Aneetta shared a screenshot of a restaurant which is selling ‘100% Veg Butter Chicken.’ Yes! You read that right. “Spot what’s wrong," read the caption. The restaurant has listed several dishes, out of which, one is this veg butter chicken. The image, since uploaded, has gone viral with over 35K views.

Along with this, the seller has also used a picture which looks like that of chicken and cream. Have a look:

“When you don’t want to mention vegan but also want to play safe," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Let’s start to consider fish and chicken in vegetarian. Only red meats should be considered for the red icon. PS - let’s rebrand non veg to “meat" and veg to “non-meat".

One person also shared a similar screenshot where a restaurant is selling ‘Ved Tawa Chicken.’

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user started the ‘paneer over chicken’ debate while tweeting out her opinion on the better of the two and is now getting cooked. “Unpopular opinion Paneer is better than Chicken>," one Tanya Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter. She posted a photo of her meal along with it. It consisted of some rotis, a cup of chai, some paneer and some ketchup on the side. She ended up, probably unwittingly, starting a food war. Many people spoke out in support of their favourite chicken; some supported Tanya’s opinion.

