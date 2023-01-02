This 'Reverse Bridge' in the Netherlands is an Engineering Marvel. Have You Seen it Yet?

Imagine driving down a scenic view with a green cover on both sides. Right up ahead is a water body, in the middle of the road — sort of. The Netherlands has constructed a marvellous structure called the “Reverse Bridge" and it looks exactly what it sounds like. From a drone shot of the bridge, you can see a thick stream of water dividing the bridge. As cars rush down the bridge, it seems they magically disappear in the water before coming out the other side. The yacht passing overhead makes the clip even more impressive. It looks like the perfect blend of nature and innovation. Neither at the cost of the other. Check it out here:

Many social media users remarked that they had to look at the clip quite a few times to make sure it was just what they were looking at. Others mentioned that his “Reverse Bridge" is called an aqueduct. An engineering marvel that allows water to pass over the road. This is the Aqueduct Veluwemeer, the largest artificial aqueduct in the world. One Twitter user was impressed by more than just the structure. They wrote, “Uphill at almost the same speed as the car in the overtaking lane? My eyes go to the bicycle running through."

“Makes me wonder if the tunnel was cheaper to build than a bridge. Trust the Dutch, they usually get it right!" read another tweet.

Another Twitter user said, “Dutch are masters of the water, invented dykes and made best aqueducts."

Ancient Rome is regarded as the inventor of aqueducts. This system is considered an extraordinary feat of engineering. The reason was simple, it could bring water to the city from far-off distances. In the past, this engineering structure was used to keep drinking water clean by keeping it free from human waste. It helped improve public health. Today, it is still used to move water. In fact, Europe has quite a few of these structures. With the longest navigable aqueduct in Germany, called the Magdeburg Water Bridge.

