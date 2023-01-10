This Rich Pakistani Woman Marrying A Tire Technician Is Nothing Short Of A Bollywood Film

Bollywood films like Veer Zaara and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have a special place in our hearts. What we admire most about these classic romantic films is that they are based on real-life stories. Today, we will share with you one such touching real-life romantic story of Ayesha, a woman from an affluent family in Pakistan. She fell in love with a tire technician, Jisen, who repaired the tyres of her car. They have now tied the nuptial knot and shared their experience in an interview with Youtuber Syed Basit Ali.

The video started with Syed giving brief information about this couple. He described how Ayesha used to deliberately create punctures in the tires of her car. Syed revealed that this was just an excuse so that Ayesha could get a chance to meet Syed. After the briefing, he started to interview Ayesha, who narrated how her first meeting with Jisen happened.

According to Ayesha, a puncture occurred in her car, while she was travelling. Before Jisen, she tried taking the help of other tire technicians as well, but they could not manage to fix the puncture in her car. The least they could do is to help in pushing the car to Jisen’s shop.

She appreciated the fact that Jisen was extremely helpful and immediately ordered his workers to apply the puncture quickly, keeping in mind her safety. In addition to this caring attitude, she also applauded that Jisen left no stone unturned in making her feel comfortable. He ordered tea for her. Ayesha was so impressed with these efforts, that she fell in love with him and repeatedly tried to grab every chance to meet him. She intentionally punctured her car just to meet Jisen.

When asked about his opinion, Jisen also expressed happiness at the marriage and shared how Ayesha leaves no chance to tease him for his job. Hearing this, Ayesha started laughing and said that she loves him a lot, irrespective of his profession. The interview has received many interesting reviews from the audience.

