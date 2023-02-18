Home » BUZZ » This Rocking Performance To Samantha Prabhu’s Oo Antava Is Too Good To Miss

This Rocking Performance To Samantha Prabhu’s Oo Antava Is Too Good To Miss

"Excellent choreography,” a social media user lauded the performance.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 15:19 IST

Delhi, India

The video shows two men dancing to Pushpa’s Oo Antava. (Credit: Instagram/nabeel_npm)
The video shows two men dancing to Pushpa’s Oo Antava. (Credit: Instagram/nabeel_npm)

It’s been over a year since the release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise and it is still making waves on the internet. Whether in India or overseas, the song has entirely taken over social media, with individuals making dance reels to its upbeat tunes. Now, a video of two men grooving to the iconic song at a wedding function has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the two men dressed in traditional attire and stuns the audience with their synchronised dance performance.

The video has amassed over 527 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were left impressed by watching the two men dance gracefully. Some of them have lauded the duo in the comment section, while others have showered fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “After Sam, this is the sexiest Oo Antava." Another user wrote, “I can’t even imagine myself doing such a rocking dance performance." One more user wrote, “Excellent choreography, you guys dance better than me but I love it."

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

RELATED NEWS
Advertisement

The Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. The movie features actress Rashmika Mandanna and South superstar Allu Arjun in the lead roles. During the movie, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a cameo alongside Allu Arjun in the song Oo Antava, which went on to become a massive hit in India. Not just Oo Antava, songs like Saami Saami, and Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise became quite popular.

Advertisement

Previously, a video showing the bride’s father dancing to Oo Antava went crazy viral on the internet. The video showed the father making his grand entrance onto the stage, much like actor Allu Arjun does in the song. The father performed his near-perfect moves in front of a young crew to a standing ovation and loud cheers from the audience. He led the pack with such assurance that even the younger dancers looked to him to mimic his moves.

The video has garnered over 2 million views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 15:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments