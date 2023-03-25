Home » Buzz » This RRR Story Book In Japanese Will Make You Go Naatu Naatu

This RRR Story Book In Japanese Will Make You Go Naatu Naatu

The Japanese mother designed the book because she thought her son would find it hard to watch a 3-hour movie with subtitles.

March 25, 2023

It features cute illustrations of Ram Charan and Jr NTR (Image Credit : Instagram/ssrrrmovie)
The craze of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has taken over the world. And, looks like the fever is not dying down anytime soon. Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win in the Best Original Song category has only increased the film’s popularity by multiple folds. Social media is flooded with videos of people - including celebrities like Jungkook, Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir among others - vibing to the peppy track or recreating its hook step. Taking things to another level, a Japanese mother has now designed an illustrated storybook based on the film for her 7-year-old son.

The video of the storybook, featuring illustrations of characters from the film as well as text explaining the story in Japanese, was shared by a fan page on Instagram. Going by the caption, the mother designed the book because she thought her son would find it hard to watch a 3-hour movie with subtitles.

“Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7 year old son would find it hard to watch 3hr movie with subtitles. My respect for the japanese. Even in fanism they show such a class. #RRRinJapan," read the caption of the post.

The internet was impressed with the mother’s creativity and commitment. Some even called the storybook “RRR Manga." So far the clip has amassed over 5 lakh views. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “So beautiful n lots of hard work n love for RRR is showing up." Another said, “This is really heart touching how cute the characters are." “Loved the illustrations," an individual reacted.

Before this, Norwegian dance group Quick Style’s Naatu Naatu performance took social media by storm. The execution of their dance moves was textbook perfect. Alongside the video, they wrote, “The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix…Congratulations on winning the Oscar’s Ram Charan & Jr NTR."

BTS member Jungkook was also Naatu-fied. During a live session on WeVerse - a social media platform where K-pop artists interact with fans - the BTS star was seen vibing to the Oscar-winning track. Jungkook left his Indian fans surprised as he was not only enjoying the groovy beats but also lip-syncing the song.

Watch the video here:

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. The lyrics of the globally-acclaimed track were written by Chandrabose.

