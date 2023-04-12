Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
This Rs 3.36 Crore House In UK Is Up For Sale But Wait, Where's The Flooring?

A four-bedroom house is currently up for sale for £330,000 (Rs 3.36 crore) in Corby, Northamptonshire in the UK which may seem like a steal.

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 11:25 IST

The property also has a large garden.
Being an adult comes with a truckload of responsibilities and bills. With the prices of houses skyrocketing, it is even harder to find your dream house within your budget. You may have an idea of what kind of home you want to buy but you are also willing to compromise in some places like a smaller garden area or kitchen. A four-bedroom house is currently up for sale for £330,000 (Rs 3.36 crore) in Corby, Northamptonshire in the UK which may seem like a steal to some until you realise that the property is missing an integral part which might give potential buyers second thoughts.

When you enter this property, watch out before you step in as it doesn’t have a floor. Yes! you read it right, what the buyers have to compromise in this house is the missing floor. The detached family home has a large living room, dining area, kitchen and study along with a utility room downstairs.

On the first floor, there are four good size bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property also has a large garden but the only missing part of this beautiful home is the floor.

There is no floorboard on the ground and the concrete foundation is completely visible at the bottom of the house. So, if someone buys this property, the owner has to spend some money on the floor.

The walls also have exposed brickwork, which is a lovely feature and brings out the aesthetic look but the rest of the place will need some renovations before the buyer moves in. The house is being sold by Stuart Charles estate agent and advertised by Rightmove.

The property description reads: “Although, in need of full refurbishment, the potential to restore this home to its former beauty or to develop it further is a rare opportunity, indeed. “Planning permission was granted to extend the home already."

Will you buy this property for this much amount?

first published: April 12, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 11:25 IST
