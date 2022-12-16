This SBI Passbook is 'Proof' Indians are Supporting Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina made a blasting entry in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals by beating Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final match. While Lionel Messi will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the first and last time, the team would also end Argentina’s 36-year wait to clinch victory in the final clash. Meanwhile, Desis took to social media to show their support for Lionel Messi and Co. by tweeting images of the SBI passbook that resemble the colour of the Argentine flag.

The passbook of the State of India looks quite similar to the national flag of the Argentine Republic, consisting of three horizontal bands coloured light blue and white. With Lionel Messi enjoying a massive fanbase in India, netizens started pouring in love for his team by posting the SBI passbook photos. “State Bank of India (SBI) is also supporting Argentina," wrote a user while another one commented, “Reason why Indians support Argentina…Indians feel if Argentina loose they will loose all their money."

Some also took a dig at the long lunch breaks of the SBI employees and commented, “SBI’s lunchtime = Argentina’s Whole Match," and some even suggested SBI be the “official partner" of Argentina. These tweets claim how Lionel Messi-led’s team has got so many expectations from the Indian public that is supporting them with all their hearts.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is all set to be played on December 18, Sunday when Argentina will lock horns with France which is looking forward to retaining its 2018 title. France defeated Morocco 2-0 in a tightly contested semi-final to set up a summit clash with Argentina. Meanwhile, the third place play-off will be played between Croatia and Morocco on December 17, Saturday.

