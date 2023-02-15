Watching people dance is a good dose of daily entertainment for many social media users. And if your dance has the ‘x’ factor, you might well as go viral with just one Instagram Reel. Last year, we saw many users joining the bandwagon of the Kala Chashmah and Patakha Guddi trend. Many content creators aim to impress the internet by sharing their own choreography on popular Bollywood numbers. The latest one that’s doing the rounds on Instagram is a semi-classical performance on Manwa Laage by two youngsters.

In the video, the duo, dressed in traditional ensembles, takes over the centre frame as the melodious track plays in the background. In perfect coordination, the duo shows their moves and twirls to deliver their best. While uploading the dance reel online, the content creators highlighted how the choreography was done on the spot and that it was their first time trying semi-classical dance. “Manwa Laage. Tried semi-classical for the first time and this choreography is done on the spot." Catch a glimpse of the video here:

Advertisement

The dance reel has staked up over 6 lakh views along with a ton of reactions online. A user who appeared to be a follower of the creator’s content asked, “What can you not do," another wrote, “Oh My God u nailed it guys."

One more joined, “Why y’all are so pyaru."

Advertisement

One person seemed to be stuck on a loop of watching the video as they wrote, “Watching this on loop."

“This is so ethereal and charismatic," read a comment. One more added, “Superb. You actually rocked it, love the choreography."

Advertisement

Manwa Laage is a romantic number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the Farah Khan directorial Happy New Year. Composed by the famous duo Vishal Shekhar, the track has received melodious vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. The lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, capture the feelings of falling irrevocably in love.

The dance reel was shared on the Instagram page of Rishi Sharma, who is a Delhi-based content creator, as per his bio. The user frequently shares dance reels on Instagram which has garnered him a following of more than sixty-five thousand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here