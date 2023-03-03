Amazing cult films and television series from the 1990s kept us glued to the television for hours. On the 32-inch screen, we saw everything that was presented to us, and in all honesty, it was the best experience ever. One of them was the TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which made us all go gaga over the show with not only the character of Sanju but his pencil as well. Sanju used to have a pencil in the show and anything he drew would truly materialise in front of him. Many similar pencils were introduced into the market by duplicating the joker’s face on top since children back then were so captivated by this particular pencil. Even the kids used to beg their parents to purchase them these pencils, so the parents had no choice but to comply. Wondering why are we talking about this now. Here’s the good news.

Recently, a similar Shaka Laka Boom Boom pen has come out on the market. Let’s quell this curiosity by being honest with you to lower the heartbeat. This is a similar pen, not the same pencil, which will print any image without bringing it to life.

You can search for this pencil by typing “3D printer pens" on e-commerce websites, and you can see pens at various prices. This pen may be purchased for between Rs 700 and Rs 2,500 on websites like Flipkart and Amazon. This pen runs on electricity and its material is plastic. With the help of these filaments, anything can be made in 3D form.

Connect the pen to the electricity first and it will take some time to warm up. Once the mark on the pen has melted, the plastic filament is inserted into it through the top-of-pen hole, and you can then create any design you like by pressing a button. The plastic quickly dries after melting, moulding itself into the desired shape. This 3D printer creates objects in this manner.

