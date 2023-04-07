This Six-year-old Can Die Every Time She Watches 'Peppa Pig' Due to This rare Condition

Remember your childhood days when you would binge-watch all your favourite cartoons without any worry? That was pure bliss! However, it is not the same for every kid. Six-year-old Sadie does not have the pleasure of doing the same as she could lose her life while doing something as simple as watching Peppa Pig as a result of a rare condition. Her parents, Star Bowyer, 48, and Andrew Bowyer, 44 are now raising awareness for the same. Sadie remained under intensive care for the first six months after being in “respiratory distress".

When she was just two months old, she was diagnosed with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome. Due to this, she had to undergo a tracheostomy. In this, a hole was created in the neck with a tube placed in the windpipe to help her breathe. In this condition, her body does not breathe automatically. Around 1,000 cases of the rare condition have been documented.

According to Tyla, her mother Star explained, “When she was born, she was whisked away from me and she was in respiratory distress. That was our first indication that anything was wrong." She further added, “They said she was healthy and it was probably a respiratory infection or she swallowed some fluid. They did every genetic test going and they couldn’t find anything wrong with her… She was breathing fine when she was awake but she stopped breathing when she went to sleep."

Explaining Sadie’s condition, Star gave ‘Peppa Pig’ as an example of something can be fatal to Sadie. It is because that the show is so captivating to the youngster that it could cause her to forget to breathe. “Every single night, Sadie could die within minutes. Her brain can forget to breathe and send signals for the heart to beat," Star explained. She further mentioned that if Sadie concentrates really hard, she’ll stop breathing. Meaning, if she’s concentrating really hard on Peppa Pig, she’ll stop breathing.

The condition is really intense and Sadie cannot be left unattended at any point during the day.

