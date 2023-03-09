The year 2022 was not a great one for Bollywood. Only Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi performed well at the box office. However, towards the end of the year, an OTT film won the hearts and minds of people. We are talking about Qala, an intense, dark drama starring Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri and introducing Babil Khan. The songs of the movie became very popular, especially the track Ghode pe Sawaar. Since there is no dearth of talent in our country, many content creators have since made their own covers of the song. However, the one we are going to talk about today is a tad different from the rest.

The cover is by musician Priyankit Jaiswal, who is known to post bhajans around Lord Krishna to the tunes of Bollywood movies. He has done the same once again and is joined by two friends of his. Using the tune of Ghode pe Sawaar, the three friends have changed the lyrics and talked about convincing Kanha (Lord Krishna) about their love and devotion towards him. The result is as mesmerising as the original song. Take a look at the video

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lyrics of the song go “Koi Kaise Kanha ko yeh samjhaye, unhe yeh bataye, unhi se hum e pyaar hai, Murliwale tera hi intezaar haui". The bhajan version of the song has won the hearts of people on the internet. The video was uploaded on February 28 and is trending because of the Holi festival, the history of which is generally associated with Lord Krishna. People have praised the jugalbandi of the three boys and the video has over 5.7 million views. People have requested more such covers from the boys in future.

The original song has been sung by Sireesha Bhagavtula and the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The song is picturized on Tripti Dimri in the movie, Qala revolves around a famous singer’s life and how her dark past constantly comes back to haunt her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here