This Street Vendor In Indore Sells ‘Gold Kulfi’, Watch Video

Kulfi is one of our favourite foods during the summer. Its cool and sweet taste provides pleasant comfort in the scorching sun. There are many types of kulfi on the market, from plain kulfi and pistachio kulfi to mango and badam kulfi. But have you ever heard of gold kulfi? Recently, a video of a street vendor selling “gold kulfi" from Indore went viral and garnered everyone’s attention.

Food blogger Kalash Soni posted this video on his Instagram handle, “mammi ka dhaba". In the video, a street vendor is seen selling kulfi and he wearing gold ornaments. From his neck to his hands, he is full of gold jewellery. He takes out a piece of kulfi from the fridge and then wraps it in 24-carat gold foil. According to Soni, the cost of this kulfi is Rs 351. The name of the shop is Prakash Kulfi, which is located in Sarafa, Indore. Take a look at the video:

The post was shared on Instagram on April 14. Since then, viewers have flooded the comments section with their feedback. One user said, “Haha every 351 contributes towards a new piece of gold jewellery for him," and another one wrote, “Bro, it’s fake edible gold; it’s not even half a carat, 24 toh bohot dur hai".

Non everyone was impressed with the kulfi. “Waste of money," read a comment and many others dropped laughing emojis.

Apart from this, a few days ago, Soni also shared a photo with the Kulfi owner. Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, “Gold Man Of Indore" in the caption.

It cannot be denied that the ‘gold kulfi’ has created hype in Indore and has added a new dimension to the city’s street food scene.

But this is not the first time someone has used gold in food. A vendor in Lucknow tried making gold tea where he added a gold leaf on top. In Visakhapatnam, special biryanis topped with edible 23-carat gold leaves were launched.

