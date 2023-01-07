This Street Vendor Has Striking Resemblance With Gustavo Fring From Breaking Bad

India is highly popular for its street food and you can find a street vendor selling mouth-watering food at every corner of any Indian city. In West Bengal, the famous street food Jhalmuri is loved by everyone. Videos of street food vendors preparing tasty dishes often appear on the internet and garner millions of views.

Every street vendor uses a marketing strategy to attract customers, as many of them are still not technologically advanced due to their financial conditions. They may seek attention with decorative stalls, low prices or costumes. One such video of a street vendor selling Jhalmuri with a unique outfit has caught the attention of many on social media. In the video, the street vendor can be seen donning a formal shirt and pants with a tie, making it look like he’s working out of a corporate office. However, eagle-eyed internet users were quick to notice his striking resemblance with Gustavo Fring from the Netflix series Breaking Bad.

In the web series, Giancarlo Esposito essays the character of Gustavo Fring, popularly known as Gus Fring, who is the main antagonist in the series. Soon after the Jhalmuri vendor’s video surfaced on Instagram, a group of users took no time in highlighting that he was a look-alike of Gus Fring.

One of the users jokingly commented, “My name is Gustendra, you can call me Gus." Another individual gave a desi name to the vendor and gushed, “Guswinder". A third user quipped, “Breaking Bhel." Someone also added, “I don’t think we’re alike at all Mr Pandhare."

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 1.9 million views on Instagram.

