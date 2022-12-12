This Thailand Man's Sanctuary is All About Saving Abused And Abandoned Stray Dogs

Dogs are considered to be a man’s closest friend for a reason. With their unwavering affection, they help us reduce our stress levels and lead happy life. However, there are some unfortunate puppies that live on the streets and are denied the unconditional love and affection of humans.

In Thailand, a man and his NGO that goes by the name “The Man That Rescues Dogs" have taken on the responsibility of saving stray dogs as much as they can, especially those that have been mistreated or have been involved in accidents because of the surroundings they live in. As a result of fighting among themselves and other factors like being run over by vehicles like motorcycles or cars, stray dogs may suffer injuries.

A recent video posted on Instagram features Michael Baines, whose life’s mission is to assist abused and abandoned stray animals. In the video, numerous injured canines can be seen limping away with the assistance of a walker with wheels on the sides. In addition to injuries, some of these street dogs in Thailand are being cared for in the sanctuary because they are starving and ill.

In the video, Baines goes on to state that there are a lot of ticks surrounding the dogs, which leads to blood parasites, which are particularly frequent in dogs there. He also claims that over 98 per cent of the dogs he takes in have blood parasites and are treated here with antibiotics such as doxycycline.

In an effort to help stray animals all around the country, this sanctuary and clinic in Thailand today houses 700 canines and keeps an eye on another 400 on the streets, revealed the caption. Baines and his crew work tirelessly to give these dogs a fighting chance. Baines and 20 staff members reside at the sanctuary to care for both healthy canines and those with illnesses and other special needs and give them a chance to live a confident life.

