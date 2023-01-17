This Tropical Island In Central America Costs Less Than Luxurious Flat In Mumbai

Want an affordable, secluded island to your name so that you can spend time in a solitary space with just your thoughts and the sound of nature? A tropical island in Central America is up for sale and it only costs about as much as a luxurious flat in Mumbai.

The Iguana Island, a volcanic spot about 19.5 kilometres off the coast of Bluefield, Nicaragua, has gone up for sale and the price is just £376,627 (INR 3.75 crores). Pretty reasonable cost for an island, right? A total of five acres of land lined with coconut palm and banana trees along with a three-bedroom house and a 28-foot observation tower can be yours for just Rs 3.75 crores.

The house has enough space to have a swimming pool for people willing to put their stamp on it and there is a dock on the west side, ideal for fishing and sailing.

According to The Metro UK, the island is not fully cut off from the rest of the world and has Wi-Fi connection available along with a proper mobile network. The fully functional island even gets TV signals without any interruption and the island has an added bonus of staff. It has an on-site manager and caretakers who are willing to stay on the island with its owners.

The first-tier cities in India may give you a luxury flat with a beach view in India but nothing more. However, Iguana Island not just has a beach view but everything one would expect a holiday destination to be. If you invest a little more, you may even buy a yacht and sail in the sea to experience the full-fledged feeling of a holiday.

The price point definitely puts house-hunting around the world in perspective.

Would you buy the island if you have the savings for it?

