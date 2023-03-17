A piece of art, whether it’s a painting, a portrait, or even a sculpture, holds a special place in the hearts of the creator or the artist. And what’s the best way to preserve your brilliant work other than making sustainable illustrations? Seems like this Turkish artist is following that path. For a long time now, Deniz Sagdic has been creating impressive artwork using recycled waste. From intricate designs carved out from polythene packets, discarded medicines, bottle caps, and unused fabrics, the talented craftswoman has not only churned out mind-blowing artwork but also given significant thought to the environment.

Recently, a social media user shared a few glimpses of Deniz Sagdic’s amazing portrait illustrations, made from old and worn-out denim jeans and buttons on Instagram. Needless to mention, it has sent ripples across the Internet, with netizens lauding the artist for her out-of-the-box idea.

In the first video from the slew of visual clips posted on the social media platform, one can see a zoomed-in version of uncountable denim jeans along with buttons, of various colours. Once the camera zooms out, a portrait of a random woman is revealed. The spectacular portrait has a blue tinge, because of the multiple denim jeans used.

What is initially made out to be a vibrant and colourful portrait of a man in the following clip, after the camera zooms in, it is seen that Deniz Sagdic has used radiant-hued wires to create the masterpiece. The second-last video reveals the stunning portrait of an old lady. Upon closer inspection, you will be taken aback to find out that the art is made using plenty of tablet medicine packets.

As for the last, Deniz Sagdic artwork in the string of videos, the Turkish artist has utilised several bottle caps to carve out the portrait of a young boy. Deniz’s unique pieces of art have created waves on social media, with netizens pouring their hearts out in the comments. One of them commented, “10‼️ 10‼️ 10‼️ 10‼️" Another quipped, “That is extraordinary" “The patience to create this is unimaginable," praised a third individual.

Deniz Sagdic, speaking about her illustrations, told The Indian Express, “I wanted to say to the audience, ‘Look, you created these wastes, you made these artworks, not me.’ Do we need all the products we consume? These products are not essential for us humans, we need to re-remember what a human being is. And for this, we need to return to Zero Point, where this journey started."

