We hear about dead animals washing up the seashore regularly. Recently, the body of a loggerhead sea turtle was found on the seashore on Manzanita beach in Oregon, USA. The age of this turtle is believed to be above 80 and its weight is said to be around 32 kg. Experts found something unusual on the back of the turtle and that picture is currently going viral.

According to marine experts, a complete ecosystem was found on its shell. Officials at the state’s Seaside Aquarium shared its photos on their Facebook page. When its body was examined, it was found that it was a loggerhead sea turtle, on whose back many sea creatures were also living. Its body has been sent for autopsy and the cause of its death is still unknown.

Officials found that goose barnacles, shrimps, and many sea slugs were living on the turtle’s shell. According to marine officials, this species of turtle is found in many corners of the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed the species of loggerhead turtle as endangered. According to them, loggerhead turtles are endangered because of garbage thrown into the sea. These innocent creatures eat the garbage thrown in the sea thinking of it as food. Because of this, they die, as per experts.

Loggerheads usually live up to eighty years. But news of their death happening earlier than expected often surfaces online. According to NOAA, the loggerhead sea turtle searches for partners every two to three years. After this, they make a nest near the sea and lay eggs.

Well, this is not the first time, a few weeks back on February 14, a giant green sea turtle Chelonia Mydas was found dead on the Kampung Sungai Labu beach in Malaysia. According to reports, the turtle was hit by a boat propeller. A villager spotted it at 7.28 am and reported it to the Labuan Fisheries Department. Labuan Fisheries Department director Faizal Suhaili Ibrahim shared that the turtle was believed to have been washed up on the beach, which was a popular destination for visitors on weekends.

