This Tweet from Ankur Warikoo About Ghost Stories Has Really Spooky Responses

While some believe that ghosts are mostly a fictional occurrence, there are people who claim that they have had real-life encounters with these paranormal creatures. A recent Twitter post by entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also elaborates on the same. In his post, he asks people if they believe in ghosts. “Do you believe in ghosts/spirits?" read the tweet. This post has sparked a massive debate on the social media platform. While some have started narrating their personal encounters, others are claiming that all of this is just fictional.

“Never. Life wouldn’t have been the same if they ever exist. Someone can enforce ghost to beat the opponents, be it in elections, exams, sports and in every walk of life where there is competition. Similarly, spirits would have saved the world from Tsunami, Covid etc. Hence, Never," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “You shouldn’t say there is no spirit or ghost. Because we have very little knowledge about nature, the universe, the human body. You can say I believe. But “never" is not a good term. No offence mate!"

Have a look at few responses:

Amid all of this, another Twitter user Retweeted an old tweet from Ankur. It talked about how a few days back, two of his maid’s sons aged 20 and 15 got into a fight. Things got physical real soon. And in a moment of rage, the elder brother dug his thumbs deep into the eyeballs of the 15yr old. “He began to blabber that he was seeing things (that others couldn’t). He got this sudden shot of energy. Started to shout, throw things around. Failed to recognize anyone familiar. When we were informed, it was late night. And we thought he will fall asleep," he wrote.

He further explained, “He didn’t sleep. For a second. It seemed his energy was increasing with time. I was convinced it was some neural damage. So we tied his legs and hands and took him for a CT scan. It was a day until the report would come. He hadnt slept for 30+ hours now."

After the reports came in, everything was normal. However, the father was convinced that it was something to do with paranormal stuff and called a team of specialists. Here is the thread:

Have you had any paranormal encounters?

