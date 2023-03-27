This Tweet on Domino's Giving Pamphlets And Coupons Has Foodies in Nostalgia

These days, ordering food has become too accessible and you can order anything with just a few clicks. All you need is a food delivery app on your phone. Remember those days when you had to scatter through menus and then call the restaurant to order your favourite dish? For those who don’t know, a few years back when there was no such food delivery app, people used to keep menus stacked up and then call the restaurant to order food. Once the order would be delivered, they would also get free coupons and pamphlets for their next order.

A similar tweet was made by a user named ‘ishi fan page’ and it has all the foodies in nostalgia. Taking to the bluebird app, the person wrote, “JUST REMEMBERED HOW DOMINOES WOULD GIVE PRINTED PAMPHLETS AND COUPONS WITH THEIR PIZZAS AGES AGO." Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral. Have a look:

Advertisement

The tweet has garnered multiple responses. “THEY HAD THOSE LITTLE DISCOUNT COUPONS AND YOU WOULD GET ONE WITH EVERY ORDER," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I used to go to my neighbour’s house and ask them if they had any coupons every time I ordered dominoes."

Many people also mentioned how they miss those old days. Here are a few responses:

What about you? Do you miss the old simple days?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here