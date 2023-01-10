This Twitter Thread Explains Why You Should Always Ask Gen Z to Click Your Picture

Imagine yourself taking that much-needed break or finally going on that epic vacation. With cameras at our disposal, we do not think twice before photographing. But no one wants just a photograph. It should look perfect, with the right lighting, the background looking perfect, and no one has their eyes closed. Who would you want to be your photographer? Well, Twitter’s pick is Gen Z. They have a solid reason backing it up. The conversation began when a Twitter user shared how she was out with her friend and her boyfriend the previous night. The boyfriend was trying to take a photograph of their group. Suddenly, a Gen Z girl walked by. She grabbed the phone out of the boyfriend’s hand and took what she described as “the best photo we’ve ever seen". The girl casually handed the phone back and walked away.

Social media users came on fast to show how true that statement was. It was not just words. People had proof of how wonderful Gen Zers are at taking photographs. A Twitter user shared a snap from a cruise trip and shared in her caption, “Same thing happened to me on my honeymoon. A youth took my husband’s phone bc she knew what kind of pic I wanted. Bless her I hope she’s doing well."

Another user wrote, “Reminds me of when this child who couldn’t have been more than 9 asked to take our pic at a random pull-off in Iceland and ended up taking the best pic a stranger took of us on the whole trip." The snap from the trip spoke volumes.

Twitter showed you would not find a Gen Z just at a vacation spot to deliver the best photographs ever. Sometimes, you might just find one ready to take a picture of you at a sports event. A Twitter user shared a snap with the entire stadium behind them visible at a sports event and wrote, “Always trust a Gen Z person with pics. Example."

Several other users shared their experience of asking a Gen Z to take a photo of them. If the compliments were not wholesome enough, Gen Zers joining in to share their reasoning behind taking the best photographs ever certainly were. A user shared that they felt it was their duty to try and get an okay snap if a stranger asks for one. They take the said snap on three different angles, with three different zooms, and three different modes in the span of 8 seconds. Since you can never know which angle is the person’s best so they make sure to get as many as they can.

Who do you think takes the best photographs?

