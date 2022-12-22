Home » BUZZ » This Twitter Thread is About News Headlines of 2022 And Internet Finds it 'Priceless'

This Twitter Thread is About News Headlines of 2022 And Internet Finds it 'Priceless'

The person has put some nominations in a month-wise order.

The year 2022 has been one of many controversies, meaning a lot of new and newsy articles. As the year is coming close to its end, Twitter user Paul Fairie has posted a thread on the top headlines of the year. “The 2022 Headline of the Year Nominees," read the tweet as he posted headlines below. “The city of Ottawa wants to hear your garbage opinion," read one headline. There was also another one which read, “Man win legal right to be ‘boring’ at work.

The person has put some nominations in a month-wise order. Have a look:

With this, he has also come up with an outcome. In this, he has included what headlines are on the top and winning. Have a look:

The thread has now gone viral and managed to gather nearly 9K likes.

“Dang it! You just validated my looking into Twitter for “just a second" ….. I’ll never break my addiction," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The garbage opinions one is priceless.

So which one is your favourite headline?

