This Twitter Thread of People Looking at Shah Rukh Khan Like He is Love is Everything

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. People look at him with a lot of respect and this Twitter thread is all about it. Uploaded on a Twitter fan page, the thread shows people looking at SRK with complete awe. “A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love," read the caption.

In the images, you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol, and many more. Have a look:

The actor is also known for conducting an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, one must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn’t he burn the CD of his film “Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was characteristically witty: “Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!" Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: “As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

Also, one fan even made King Khan nostalgic and emotional by sharing pictures of the actor’s late parents.

“Gift for you bhai, dekhlo please bahut mehnat ki hai… I know perfect nahi hai but you will like it.. love you," the user wrote. Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh thanked him and said that he has saved the pictures and “will print them out and keep in my room".

