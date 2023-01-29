A bit of trivia is never too harmful, indeed, it is interesting to know about the minute details that didn’t come to notice earlier. For instance, did you know that a legendary song from the movie ‘Padosan’ was actually made from three different songs? Yes, we’re talking about ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ from the 1968 cult classic that remains one of the best songs to have been created in the Indian film industry. A Twitter thread beautifully revealed the story behind Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey’s catchy number that was ‘a puzzle perfected with bits and pieces taken from elsewhere’.

The very famous reel battle in ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Shringar’ remains as humourous and entertaining as it was 50 years ago. A Twitter thread put up by ‘The Paperclip’ described how Kishore Kumar played a pivotal role in making the classic song that was composed by R. D. Burman. “From Rajendra Krishan’s lyrical genius to Burman’s timeless composition to Mehmood, Kishore, and Sunil Dutt’s humorous presentation - this song had it all and yet it wasn’t an original creation, but a puzzle perfected with bits and pieces taken from elsewhere by Kishore," read the tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To begin with, the alap (or the beginning of a typical North Indian classical song) was originally inspired by Kishor Kumar’s elder brother Ashok Kumar. Having played the lead role in the 1941 movie ‘Jhoola’, Ashok Kumar sang the first version of ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Shringar’ in his original voice. It was 27 years later that his younger brother decided to create an extended version of the old classic number.

Advertisement

As the result didn’t come out as expected, Kishore Kumar added a tune from the song ‘Ban Chale Raam Raghurai’ from Jayant Desai’s ‘Sant Tulsidas’ which came in 1939. It was adapted into the part of ‘Are Dekhi Teri Chaturai’ in Padosan. The final song that inspired ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ was Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Chanda Re Jaa Re Jaa Re’ from the 1948 movie ‘Ziddi’.

This is how the masterpiece was prepared to create the timeless track that we hear today. Truly, it was Kishore Kumar’s perfection and dedication to the craft that made him one of the greatest and most dynamic singers in the history of Indian music.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here