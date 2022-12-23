This Twitter User Called Bachchans 'Greatest Nepotism Family' and Got Schooled Instantly

The nepo baby debate is always a raging topic on the internet. It refers to people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections is at the centre of the discussion. Nepotism is a topic which never goes out of fashion and is in the news every now and then. From Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, almost every star kid has faced backlash as a part of this debate. Recently, A New York Magazine published an article on Hollywood’s “nepo babies." After this, a Twitter user named Zara Rahim shared an image of the greatest nepotism family in the world. She shared an image of the Bachchan family.

In the image, you can see Amitabh Bachchan, with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has also held the title of Miss World. “the greatest nepotism family in the world," read the caption.

However, seems like netizens did not agree with this so much. They even schooled her for posting without having any prior knowledge. “Aishwarya rai is not a nepo baby omg she came from a middle-class south Indian family and worked her ass off to be successful. Also, she was well-known WAY before she married into #that family," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Amitabh started as a second and third lead in Saat Hindustani, Anand etc. Even played negative characters in movies like Parwana early on. Jaya was an FTII gold medalist, so good that Shabana Azmi decided to enroll in the Institute looking at her acting."

Here are a few reactions:

This comes in just after New York Magazine article on Hollywood’s “nepo babies" went viral. The article spoke about the cultural obsession with said group of people and traced the origin of the term back to a Twitter user tweeting

about how they found out Euphoria’s Maude Apatow was a “nepotism baby".

When it comes to stars coming out of star families, Bollywood, of course, is not behind Hollywood in any way, especially with the recent crop of “star kids" like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and the likes. Instagram page DietSabya came up with a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood version of the New York Magazine cover showing the celebrity kids’ heads juxtaposed on baby torsos. The New York Magazine cover reads “She Has Her Mother’s Eyes. And Agent."

