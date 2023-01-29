This Twitter User Wants to Pair SRK-Anne Hathaway in a Movie and We are Here for it

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. The actor has worked with most actresses from Bollywood. However, one Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the king of romance where she desperately wants him to work with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

Taking to Twitter, August Blue wrote, “Imagining them together in a love story set in a hilly town..Nainital. Talking in Indian-American English. Sitting on one of those green benches, fingers interlaced. Looking at the jheel. Discussing groceries, calling the plumber, picking up their daughter after schoool." The suggestion, since then, has gone viral with over 300K views. Have a look:

“I have a script for him and Jennifer Lawrence set up in prague a beautiful love story with an intense twist," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Why am I so drawn into this?? I’m imagining it already with Ar Rahman’s BGM." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user suggested that SRK should work with Bollywood actress Shefali Shah. “Hear me out. A rom-com where two teenage best friends set up their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah," she wrote in her Twitter thread. Further in the thread, she has also posted his pictures as she wrote, “SRK as doting Dad in more movies when because look at him."

Earlier, a thread that went viral showed people looking at SRK with complete awe. “A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love," read the caption. In the images, you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol, and many more.

