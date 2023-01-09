This Two-Year-Old West Bengal Girl's Incredible Recitation Skills Have Earned Her World Records

Hooghly: Age is just a number proves Adhisthatri Biswas whose unique talent has gained her the limelight that she definitely deserves. The little girl from West Bengal’s Hooghly-Chinsurah has registered her name for several international and national records even before stepping into school. The two-year-old made it to the National Book of Records in November last year by uttering the English alphabet, A-Z, along with the names of automobile companies in just two minutes. She even received a certificate for unparalleled achievement.

She has won several medals and even International Records for her amazing talent. A certificate from the World Records of Excellence denoted Adhisthatri to hold the title for the “Fastest recitation of alphabets A-Z each denoting car/bike brand names". At present, the record-holder is just two years and nine months old. Surprisingly, she has not yet entered the school but can speak difficult English words efficiently.

Adhisthatri comes from a well-educated family. Her father Abhijit Biswas is a professor while her mother, Rajkumari Biswas, is a tutor. Reportedly, the little girl started learning the names of different car companies from her mother through various games. Along with that, she also learned the scientific names of animals and plants. With her wonderful memory, she can supposedly answer 100 general knowledge-based questions in a minute. She also possesses an interest in music.

Like every other parent, Adhisthatri’s parents also want their daughter to bring laurels to the family. And it looks like she has already begun the drill to fulfill her parents’ dream by claiming multiple records for her incredible recitation skills.

Her mother reveals that they try to teach her certain things with the help of games and talk about different things that eventually hone her memorisation skills effectively. With a profound love for words, Adhisthatri has gained proficiency in various subjects from such a young age. Mrs. Biswas further remarked how she shared her daughter’s videos with several companies that gained her the deserved recognition. “I send record-breaking videos to different companies. And then my daughter brought one award after another. We are all proud of her." said Adhisthatri’s mother as her head held high and eyes gleamed with honour.

