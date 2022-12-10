This Underground Town In Australia Was Discovered By a 14-year-old

There are innumerable cities in the world that are known for their unique traits. Coober Pedy, a remote south Australian town, is one such place — which is famous for its beautiful underground habitat. But there’s more to this place than its beautiful landscapes. The town’s name comes from the phrase ‘kupa-piti’, meaning ‘white man in a hole’ or ‘water hole’. As the name suggests, the township is full of holes, which were dug by white men. In fact, most of the town still lives in those holes. Most of Coober Pedy lives underneath outback sandstones.

Another interesting fact about Coober Pedy is that it was discovered by a bored 14-year-old child. In 1914, 500 miles north of Adelaide and in the middle of nowhere, a boy named Willie Hutchison wandered off to look around as he was left behind in camp, while his father and some other men were looking for gold.

When the men returned to the empty camp, they were alarmed and went in search of Willie. The boy showed up later that night with a huge bag of opals (a gemstone) slung over his shoulder. Since then, 70% of the world’s opals are mined from around Coober Pedy. This town is, thus, also known as the ‘opal capital of the world.’

Coober Pedy has about 2,500 residents. It is fully equipped with everything that is required for a town to function well. From a movie theatre, golf course, shopping complexes to households, one can find everything in this underground town. But here, water is scarce. Its only source is the Great Artesian Basin,which is about 24 kilometres from the place.

Residents started mining opal after World War I; and as the mining settled into a steady, but less blooming business, residents of the town started to make discarded mines their homes. Today, several homes can be found underground in Coober Pedy with all the amenities such as water, internet and electricity.

