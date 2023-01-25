You must have seen different types of markets in your life, be it shopping malls, floating markets, night markets, street markets, and more. But have you ever visited a market that sits right in the path of railway tracks? Notably, Thailand has one. Deemed one of the most visited markets in the country, the Maeklong Railway Market is located about an hour southwest of Bangkok. The place offers everything you can expect from a traditional Thai shopping area but what makes Maeklong Railway Market different is that it is situated on the tracks of a railway line.

As dangerous as it may sound, locals have now become used to shopping through tight spaces. While walking through the area, shoppers come across to appreciate the rainbow colours of fruits and vegetables displayed on the stalls. It is said to be a relaxed place until the whistle of the approaching train is heard which breaks the languid leisure prompting sellers to clear the tracks. Shoppers will find mainly food for sale along with pieces of clothes and accessories. Sellers also tend to put up stalls of Thai sweets, drinks, meat, and seafood as well.

Maeklong Railway Market’s prominence makes it one of the many places that garner tourist attraction. On Monday, a clip of the shopping area created quite a buzz online. It was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim via Twitter. In the clip, a train can be seen passing close by to the shops of vegetables. Some food items are placed merely just inches below the moving train but the sellers of stalls appear to be unbothered about the phenomenon. Watch the video here:

The tweet has amassed hundreds of likes and more than fourty-two thousand views on the micro-blogging site, leaving a barrage of netizens stunned. A user said, “This is original version of online shopping."

Another commented, “The travails of daily living. Hope they are rehabilitated soon to a better place."

Meanwhile, a section also appeared to be concerned about the area’s safety regulations. One wrote, “Not sure I would buy that produce/edibles so close to the tracks, seems uncaring selling & feeding to another. Makes sense some laws that are in place."

Would you ever visit the Maeklong Railway Market?

