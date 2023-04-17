This Unique Town In China, Built On A Bridge, Deserves Your Attention

Industrialist Harsh Goenka’s Twitter timeline is nothing less than a treasure trove of amusing pictures and videos. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that if anything impresses him, then it finds a place on his timeline. Just like this video of a unique Chinatown on a bridge. Goenka shared a video of a quirky and colourful township, which brilliantly promotes the utilisation of space and gives a glance at the amalgamation of both traditional and Western-style buildings. The most extraordinary feature of this town, which is identified as China’s Chongqing Linshi, is that it stands over a bridge.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises shared the video, exhibiting the aerial view of this engineering marvel, with the caption, “Imagine living here…." The clip shows varied colourful houses and buildings on top of a bridge, which is standing tall on a water body. Surrounded by a picturesque landscape, the township lies in the middle of the visual treat of majestic mountains. And as the houses are constructed in a single line, no skyscraper is standing in the middle of any house or the view. In no time, the video amassed thousands of views, with several users penning down comments with curiosity. From wondering where this place is located to lauding the mind behind it, the comments section is flooded with comments.

A user quizzed Goenka, “Where’s this place, sir?" To which Goenka replied, “China."

Many claimed that this town and Mizoram have certain similarities, as a user wrote, “Mizoram is not very different from this."

Responding to Goenka’s caption that whether they would like to live in this town or not, some users claimed that if they will get WiFi and groceries delivered to their doorsteps, they can. One user commented, “As long as we get high-speed broadband and groceries delivered there."

Another commented, “A zipline installation is necessary and essential to living here."

So far, the video has been played more than 146 thousand times.

Well, this is not the first time that Goenka has amused users by sharing some captivating examples of architecture. Previously, the industrialist shared a video of an interesting jail-themed restaurant in Bengaluru, with the caption, “Jail ke mazaa khao (have fun in jail)… someone took it literally!"

The eccentric premises of the eatery honestly left the internet awestruck. The level of precision they have used for the restaurant just to make it look similar to prison is outstanding. From having separate prison cells, jail inspired utensils to inspectors and prisoners serving food and taking orders, everything looks interesting.

