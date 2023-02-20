Muzaffarnagar: Samosa is that one Indian snack that Desis relish the most! One can find several shops in every corner of India that serve ‘garam garam’ samosas to their customers. But, this one shop in UP’s Muzaffarnagar has something special for samosa lovers who stand in queues to enjoy its popular delicacy. ‘Raju Bhai Samosa Wale’, located next to Chandra Cinema on Roorkee Road, is famous for selling the biggest samosa in Muzaffarnagar for the last 25 years.

They have two sizes of samosas, the smaller one is sold for Rs. 15 while the bigger and more popular one is available at Rs. 25. The weight of these samosas varies according to the size and it ranges between 100 to 200 grams.

Talking to Local18, shop owner Manu said that his grandfather opened the shop 70 years ago where he initially sold vegetables. Later, he took up the business of making and selling delicious samosas that they’ve now been serving for more than two decades. Calling it Muzaffarnagr’s biggest samosa, Manu revealed that just one piece of this Desi snack is enough to satiate the appetite of a person with a normal diet. He even stated how people come from far away and flock to his shop early in the morning just to enjoy their specially-made samosas.

What’s the secret behind the popular ‘Raju Bhai Samose Wale’?

Manu said that it was the magic of the spices that had made their samosas stand out from the rest. “We add only homemade spices to the mashed potatoes. Raw spices available in the market are brought and processed at home. We use garam masala, coriander, fennel seeds, salt, and chili to prepare the tasty samosa filling. Apart from this, we also have our homemade secret masala powder, which is mixed with potato filling and paneer. All this goes into the samosas."

Manu further added that they provide red-green mint chutney and curd along with the samosas. The big samosas are served on a plate with curd and chutney which makes it a heavy dish to be sold to the customers. When enquired from a customer, Saqib, told the Local18 reporter that the samosa tastes amazing! “We have been eating these samosas since we were in school," said Saqib. He also remarked that large-sized samosas were too fulfilling and satisfying!

